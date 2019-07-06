Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's take on the best and worst things in Budget 2019

What is the best thing about the Budget?

I think expansion of roadways, the reduction of corporate tax and the initiatives to encourage women entrepreneurs are some of the biggest and most impactful sections of the Budget. These will change lives in both urban and rural India.

And the worst?

The lack of any mention about food processing is quite disappointing. The Budget focuses on agriculture, but since we continue to waste a large percentage of our produce, investment in agriculture would be a waste without food processing .

Will it help the economy and create jobs?

The Budget would help in job growth but only in the long term. We will see its results in 24-36 months. I think investment in infrastructure would yield more jobs in the short term.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

In all business there are big players and small players. Similarly, in the media there are big corporations and then smaller channels, such as food channels. The lack of any credit given to the smaller channels is worrying and I would like to change that.