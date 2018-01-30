You are here: Home » Budget » Economic Survey » Top Stories

Eco Survey 2018: From climate change to legal cost, here's a snapshot of facts
Business Standard

Eco Survey 2018: Bonds yields rise on fiscal deficit, interest rate worries

The 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 7.61 percent, while the recently unveiled 7.17 percent 10-year bond yield was up 10 bps at 7.41 percent

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

India's bond markets extended declines, sending the 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield up as much as 13 basis points on worries the government would widen its fiscal deficit target and after an official said there was less scope for monetary easing. Bonds took a hit after the government's annual economic survey 2018 called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that New Delhi would widen its fiscal deficit targets when it unveils its annual budget 2018 on Thursday. The Finance Ministry's chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, also told a news ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 06:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements