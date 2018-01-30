Eco Survey 2018: Bonds yields rise on fiscal deficit, interest rate worries

India's bond markets extended declines, sending the 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield up as much as 13 basis points on worries the government would widen its fiscal deficit target and after an official said there was less scope for monetary easing. Bonds took a hit after the government's annual economic survey 2018 called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that New Delhi would widen its fiscal deficit targets when it unveils its annual budget 2018 on Thursday. The Finance Ministry's chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, also told a news ...