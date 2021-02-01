Gold, Silver to get cheaper as FM announces customs duty cut in Budget

India slashed the import duties on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, as the world's second biggest gold consumer tries to bring down smuggling of the precious metal.

Gold futures fell more than 3% following the surprise announcement in the annual budget by Sitharaman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)