Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Business Standard

Gold, Silver to get cheaper as FM announces customs duty cut in Budget

Gold futures fell more than 3% following the surprise announcement in the annual budget by Sitharaman

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

India slashed the import duties on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, as the world's second biggest gold consumer tries to bring down smuggling of the precious metal.

Gold futures fell more than 3% following the surprise announcement in the annual budget by Sitharaman.

First Published: Mon, February 01 2021. 14:11 IST

