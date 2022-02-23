In Budget, Rajasthan promises urban MGNREGA, but devil lies in detail

The Rajasthan government today announced that it will soon introduce an urban employment guarantee programme on the lines of MGNREGA, thus becoming the sixth state in the country which has so far framed such schemes.

Though, the details of the programme are still awaited, but several civil society activists and others who have long been calling for such focused interventions also from the Central government to ameliorate growing urban employment following the COVID slowdown welcomed the Rs 800 crore allocated for the programme as so far most states have kept their urban jobs schemes ...