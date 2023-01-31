JUST IN
Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24 against 7% in FY23: Economic Survey

It added that India is third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate

Topics
Economic Survey | Indian Economy | Gross domestic product

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Economic Survey
Economic Survey. Photo: Shutterstock

Indian economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharam. It said that in current year, the economy is projected to grow by 7 per cent. It will remain the fastes growing major economy in the world.

It added that India is third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate.

"Economy has nearly recouped what was lost, renewed what had paused; re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic

Also, in FY22, India grew at 8.7 per cent, it added.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:14 IST

