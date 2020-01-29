Investors place bets on roadbuilders in hope of boost in infra spending

Investors are piling into shares of Indian roadbuilders, betting that Saturday’s federal Budget will contain measures to spur investment in infrastructure.

A custom Bloomberg index of nine roadbuilders is up 8.9 per cent this month, versus the 0.1% per cent drop in the main S&P BSE Sensex index. The gauge includes IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sadbhav Engineering and KNR Constructions, some of which struggled in 2019 as national elections caused the government to defer spending.

The rally is being led by belief that Finance Minister will need to do more to revive economic growth from the lowest since 2008. She outlined $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment last month, of which federal and state governments will contribute at least 75 per cent.

Even so, the order pipeline from the is robust at 700 billion rupees ($14 billion), indicating that awarding will pick up pace in the current quarter, Alok Deora, an analyst at YES Securities, wrote earlier this month. Around 2,000 kms of road projects are up for grabs, with another 6,000 kms coming up in the year starting April 1, according to Deora. Brickwork Ratings predicts policy makers will opt to widen the Budget deficit and raise spending on infrastructure by about 30 per cent for FY21.