FMC to be merged with Sebi

The finance minister has announced a decision to merge the commodities market regulator, Forward Commission (FMC), with the capital regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). To give effect to this, amendments in the respective Acts governing these have been introduced.

Once the Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act is repealed, as proposed, will cease to exist. And, all national and regional commodity exchanges will come under the ambit of the stock markets regulator, The guidelines issued by will remain in force for a year or its merger with Sebi, whichever is earlier..

The Finance Bill also proposed the required amendments to the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, with commodity derivatives being redefined as securities and forward trading to come under

Jayant Manglik, president-retail distribution, Religare Securities, said: “The effective merger will probably take several months, as it might have to be referred to a standing committee of Parliament. The move will also facilitate faster introduction of new products in commodities like options and indices trading.”

