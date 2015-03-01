My Budget: Vir Das

What is the best thing about the

One of the most positive things is the encouraging reforms for start-ups and the fall in the Start-ups in India are largely dependent on private investments. These reforms will give a boost to young brains and help them overcome the initial teething problems and spur entrepreneurship.

.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



And the worst?

We were hoping for a reduction in the service tax; the increase is very disheartening. This will further burden the already-burdened industry.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?

I would definitely reduce or, given a chance, completely eliminate the service tax.

How will it impact BJP's popularity?

This is a very purposeful government with a clear vision and great dedication. It seems to be a directional and I would like to see how the government takes it ahead.

Vir Das

Stand-up comedian, actor