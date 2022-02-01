National Highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23: FM

Finance Minister on Tuesday said the will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the ropeway development plan will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2022-23 Budget in Parliament.

She also said multimodal logistic parks will also be set up in 2022-23.

