Not worried about budget deficit as spending up to support economy: FM

-
ALSO READ
Govt kickstarts Budget-making exercise; health outlay may get 50% boost
India's next Budget to focus on boosting growth, says FM Sitharaman
Fiscal deficit at 83.2% of budget estimates in Q1 on poor tax collection
Amid grim fiscal outlook, this 'act of god' could salvage Sitharaman's Budget
Union Budget 2021: Finance Ministry to start budgetary exercise from Oct 16
-
India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, its Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The government will ensure that state-owned enterprises continue with capital expenditure, she said in an interview to Bloomberg TV.
“For the present, I’m not going to allow the fiscal deficit number to worry me because there is a need, and a clear need, for me to spend the money,” Sitharaman said.
India last month expanded stimulus measures to 15% of the economy to rescue companies and save jobs in an economy clobbered by a sudden lockdown in March to stem the coronavirus pandemic. That could widen the budget gap to 8% of gross domestic product in the year to March, more the double the budgeted 3.5%.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU