Social cost runs past Railways' growth

If you thought the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would act differently as compared to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime when it comes to managing Indian Railways’ loss-making social service obligations, you need a rethink.

Fresh data released as part of the on Thursday indicates railways outgo on net in the current financial year (2014-15) stood at Rs 25,912 crore – 16.2 per cent of its total traffic earnings. The share is not just the highest in the past nine years, the outgo on social service has grown faster than railways revenue, just as it did in regime..

While the overall traffic earnings of have grown by 67 per cent from Rs 94,840 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 159,248 crore in the current financial year, net — the overall losses incurred on running services below operating cost — grew 93 per cent to Rs 25,912 crore during the five-year period.

The Cost of Railways' Social Face Net Social Service Obligation Traffic Earnings Social Spend (%age of Earnings) 2010-11 13,365 94,840 14 2011-12 16,620 103,917 15.9 2012-13 18,696 125,680 14.8 2013-14 21,391 140,499 15.2 2014-15 25,912 159,248 16.2 Figures in Rs cr; Source: Rail Ministry

Losses on account of carrying fruit and vegetable consignments at concessional rates worked out to Rs 34 crore and the rest on bamboo, charcoal, cotton and sugarcane. Staff welfare cost and law and order cost of Rs 8,433 crore were deducted from the overall “social” losses by the ministry to arrive at the net loss figure of Rs 25,912 crore for 2014-15.

The railways also suffered a huge Rs 1,681 crore of losses on account of 90 economically unviable branch lines. All narrow gauge lines and lines that join the main line network only at one end are termed as branch lines. Losses on account of running these lines were reported at Rs 1,400 crore last year. Several high-level committees have recommended the closure of these unviable lines in the past to reduce the losses to railways every year. However, state governments are reluctant to close these lines.