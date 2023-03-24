Subsidy for farm fencing to help nearly 100,000 farmers in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
States' capital budgets: Spending, classification can be variable exercise
State budgets are spending more, putting in more money for development
Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white
Budget 2023: Fintechs expect subsidies for growing digital payments network
India opposes group consultation on food subsidies programme at WTO
-
Sangram Singh, a farmer from Bilali village in Alwar district, used to keep watch over his agriculture fields round the clock because of the major issue of stray animals damaging crops. Now that the Rajasthan government is providing a subsidy, Singh will be able to erect wire fences all around his land.
The Rajasthan government plans to spend Rs 200 crore towards subsidies to 100,000 farmers in the fiscal year 2023-24 so that they can erect wire fences around their fields to protect the crops from stray cattle, also called blue bucks.
The government has also announced to raise the subsidy to 70 per cent from 50 per cent on erecting a fence on a minimum 5 hectares of land by a group of 10 or more farmers. For the farmers belonging to scheduled castes, the minimum limit will be 0.50 hectares for fencing.
A senior official of the agriculture department said the maximum subsidy of Rs 48,000 was now given to small and marginal farmers and Rs 40,000 to general farmers. Now, the subsidy has been increased to 70 per cent of the cost of fencing from April 1. The farmers can apply for the subsidy through Raj Kisan Sathi portal.
Ratanpal Singh from Alwar’s Sathalpur village, has erected fencing in his fields and got a payment of Rs 48,000 as a subsidy from the state government.
Moreover, 1.1 million farmers in the state will get 2,000 units of electricity free every month from April. Till now, they are being given an additional subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month, with which electricity bills of 893,000 farmers became zero.
Under the Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana launched in May 2021, the subsidy amount in the electricity bills to the agricultural consumer, a maximum of Rs 1000 per month was given in the electricity bills.
The announcements were made in the state Budget to strengthen and increase power generation in the state so that the farmers and general consumers get an uninterrupted power supply.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU