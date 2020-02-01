Telecom: Govt expects to double revenues from license fees, spectrum

The government has budgeted doubling of its revenues from “ other communication services” raising apprehension amongst telcos that they have to pay substantial portion of the Supreme court dues next year until it has also calculated what non telcos have to pay out in the calculation. The other communication services includes payment of license fee, spectrum user charges (SUC) and payment for spectrum.

The government has budgeted that “other communications services ” revenues will go up from Rs 58,989. 64 crore in the revised estimates for 2019-20 to Rs 133,027 crore for FY 21.

According to COAI estimates telcos pay around Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 crore as license fee and SUC annually (this year). Even assuming that revenues grow sharply due to tariff increases and redefinition of AGR by the Supreme court order they say it cannot be more than Rs 30,000 crore for FY 21. But with a moratorium of two years on payment of deferred spectrum for FY 21 which is around Rs 25,000 crore this money will not be available.

Also with negative response on 5G, Cellular Operators Association of India expects the government to get Rs 25, 000 crore upfront for fresh spectrum auction next year.

As a result of the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues telcos have to dish out Rs 144,000 crore and non telcos (who have contested it in SC) have to pay around Rs 364,000 crore as AGR dues. So if the target has to be reached, both have to fork out over 21 per cent of their total AGR dues next year. If it is only telcos it means more than half the dues have to be paid next year.