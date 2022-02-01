Top headlines: India Inc to benefit from capex push; Modi hails Budget 2022

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE: Pity him, says FM on Rahul's 'zero-sum Budget' jibe
Capital goods: Capex push likely in Union Budget to support growth
What should you expect from the Budget session?
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
-
Budget 2022: India Inc to benefit from govt's massive capex push
The Union budget announcement to raise government capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 trillion and increased orders for local defense companies will lead to additional orders for Indian companies including L&T, Thermax, Siemens, ABB, JSW Infrastructure, Bharat Forge and Tata group's defense and infrastructure companies.
Apart from participating in infrastructure projects such as new roads and highways, railways, Indian companies will also get orders in various other social welfare projects such as drinking water projects which was allocated Rs 60,000 crore and housing projects with an allocation of Rs 48,000 crore. Read more
Budget 2022: PM Modi hails 'people-friendly and progressive' budget
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was people friendly, progressive and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.
In a televised statement, Modi said an important aspect of the Union Budget was welfare of the poor. It seeks to solve contemporary problems and create new opportunities for the common people, he said. Read more
Amazon vs Future: SC sets aside HC orders, asks for fresh decision on merit
The Supreme Court Tuesday set aside three Delhi High Court orders including the refusal to grant a stay on the final arbitral award which had restrained Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,731 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail and ordered fresh adjudication.
In a major relief to Future group, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also set aside the high court's order of February 2 last year, by which it had directed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo in relation to the merger deal. Read more
Budget 2022: Indian Railways capex at all-time high of Rs 2.45 trillion
With the government giving an extra thrust on the Gati Shakti Plan, the Indian railways is all set to see its highest ever capital expenditure of Rs 2.45 trillion for 2022-23, up 14 per cent from the revised estimate of Rs 2.15 trillion for the current financial year in the Union Budget for 2022 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
The capex for 2022-23 includes Rs 1.37 trillion from general revenues, Rs 1.08 trillion from Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) and Rs 200 crore from the Nirbhaya fund. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU