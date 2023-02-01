JUST IN
Union Budget 2023-24: Building blocks of a future-ready India
From capex outlay to tax slab rejig, seven big wins from the Budget
Defence budget falls below 2% of GDP, emphasis on border infrastructure
Union Budget 2023: Kiren Rijiju hails outlay of Rs 7,000 crore for e-courts
Budget numbers highly doable, should push private capex cycle: BoB chief
Budget 2023: Govt allocates nearly Rs 12,544 crore to Department of Space
Union Budget 2023: Govt proposes taxation changes related to REITs, InVITs
Govt projects 10.5% growth in revenue from taxes to Rs 18.23 trn in FY24
Budget 2023-24: Asset sale target pegged at Rs 51,000 crore for FY24
Budget 'progressive'; ticks all boxes, powers India's growth drive: Scindia
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
From capex outlay to tax slab rejig, seven big wins from the Budget
icon-arrow-left
Budget 2023-24: Customs duty rejig to boost domestic manufacturing
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023-24: Building blocks of a future-ready India

The Budget has laid a strategic framework to make India future ready

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Indian Economy

Suneeta Reddy 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

This Budget was a statement of intent – no man, woman, or child left behind. It was bold in its attempt to consolidate on the momentum of the last year, and in strengthening the building blocks of a future-ready India. It represented a dream – for all Indian citizens to walk in tandem, in economic growth and prosperity, in jobs, in health and in equity. The virtuous cycle of investment has been kicked off, and the multiplier effect will reveal itself over the next decade.

Over the last few years, India has moved up to becoming the fifth largest economy (from the tenth), and the fastest growing economy in the world in FY23 with an estimated GDP growth of 7 per cent. This has only crystallised our dream to become the world’s third largest economy.

The Budget has laid a strategic framework to make India future ready. There is tremendous thought and focus on building equity across gender and societal classes, improving access to education and skilling programmes, green energy, and planting a seed of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship across sectors. These initiatives are much like the libraries proposed in the Budget – a means to build strong habits, build muscle memory and to slowly train and grow the muscles – a sustainable growth plan.

This, combined with India’s accelerated adoption and acceptance of technology – Aadhaar, CoWIN and UPI, the Digital Health Stack – have created a treasure trove of data, and will continue to do so. The focus on AI and use of anonymised data to find solutions at scale will only help us leapfrog and take all the initiatives to the last mile with rapid learning and adjustments at an unprecedented scale.

The Budget showed us what India is about – Growth, and Potential

The writer is MD, AHEL (Apollo Hospitals Enterprise)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 21:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU