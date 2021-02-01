Union Budget: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget', says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hailed the Union Budget for 2021-22 as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget" which would create job opportunities and fuel growth.

He said the steps taken by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to create new employment opportunities and favourable conditions for business will help in the making of Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"It is Atmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget. The Prime Minister has given the Mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform! Providing benefits to each section of society during tough times of COVID-19 and helping a number of nations around the globe, India has been marching forward on all frontiers," the CM said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament in the morning, Chouhan said the steps taken under the leadership of Modi will "not only benefit in the present, but will also benefit us in future".