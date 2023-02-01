Union Budget stands to benefit all sections of society: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister described the presented on Wednesday as "all encompassing" which benefits every section of the society.

He said the budget stands firm on the foundation laid by the previous budgets presented by the Narendra Modi government.

Due to the inclusive development and futuristic policies of the Modi government, the Indian economy is on the right track and moving firmly towards a bright future, he said in a statement.

Because of the provisions made in the previous budgets of the Modi government, India has become the world's fifth largest economy with the fastest growth rate.

Along with giving a boost to the country's economy, the current budget also presents the blueprint of a developed India from the 75th year of independence to the 100th year of independence, he said.

Inspired by the prime minister's five vows, the seven pillars of this budget -- inclusive development, preference for the underprivileged, infrastructure and investment, capacity expansion, green development, youth power, and financial sector will form the foundation of building a new India.

Special attention has been given to the "youth power" in the budget, he asserted as he listed various schemes initiated by the central government.

