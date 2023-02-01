JUST IN
A credible effort
From Mamata Banerjee to Pinarayi Vijayan, here're CMs' views on Budget
Business Standard

Union Budget stands to benefit all sections of society: Anurag Thakur

He said the budget stands firm on the foundation laid by the previous budgets presented by the Narendra Modi government

Topics
Budget 2023 | Anurag Thakur | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Budget stands to benefit all sections of society: Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur described the Union Budget presented on Wednesday as "all encompassing" which benefits every section of the society.

He said the budget stands firm on the foundation laid by the previous budgets presented by the Narendra Modi government.

Due to the inclusive development and futuristic policies of the Modi government, the Indian economy is on the right track and moving firmly towards a bright future, he said in a statement.

Because of the provisions made in the previous budgets of the Modi government, India has become the world's fifth largest economy with the fastest growth rate.

Along with giving a boost to the country's economy, the current budget also presents the blueprint of a developed India from the 75th year of independence to the 100th year of independence, he said.

Inspired by the prime minister's five vows, the seven pillars of this budget -- inclusive development, preference for the underprivileged, infrastructure and investment, capacity expansion, green development, youth power, and financial sector will form the foundation of building a new India.

Special attention has been given to the "youth power" in the budget, he asserted as he listed various schemes initiated by the central government.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 23:08 IST

