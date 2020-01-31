JUST IN
Want good economic debates in Parliament: PM ahead of Budget Session

Prime Minister Modi said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament and hoped there will be good debates in both the Houses on the economy.

Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.

"This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses.

"Our government's identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue these efforts. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses," he said.

First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 10:56 IST

