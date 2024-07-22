CEOs bet on jobs, reforms, capex theme for Budget: Business Standard poll

A majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) expects the Budget on Tuesday to increase expenditure on infrastructure, speed up economic reforms, and focus on rural areas/farmers, consumption, and job creation.

This is the first Budget of the third Narendra Modi-led government.



A dipstick survey of 20 CEOs conducted last week says 95 per cent of the respondents expect the Budget to continue the focus on infrastructure driven by government spending.



In the Interim Budget in February this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 11.11 trillion — almost 3.4 per cent of India’s gross