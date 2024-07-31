Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Budget with BS latest updates: Catch the in-depth analysis of the Union Budget for FY25 and its implications for India’s Viksit Bharat vision here. This discussion seeks to examine the Budget's impact on India’s economic future and development goals.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced nine priorities of the central government that Union Budgets over the next five years will address. These are -- productivity and resilience in agriculture, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, and reforms. The finance Minister also revised the tax slabs under the new regime. She also raised the standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 to benefit the middle-class class. Further, to boost job creation, Sitharaman announced the Employment-linked Incentive scheme. Additionally, to promote self-employment, Sitharaman announced that loan limit under MUDRA loan scheme will be doubled from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In another major announcements, the finance minister did away custom duties on import of critical minerals. She also slashed custom duty on gold and silver.