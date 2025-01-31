Economic Survey: Must reduce trade costs; improve export competitiveness

With global trade dynamics changing due to the rise in protectionism, resulting in increased uncertainty, India must enhance trade competitiveness by reducing costs and improving facilitation to boost export competitiveness, the Economic Survey 2024-25 said.
“Global trade dynamics have changed significantly in recent years, shifting from globalisation to rising trade protectionism, accompanied by increased uncertainty. This calls for a new strategic trade roadmap for India,” the report said.
“Much remains to be done to enhance trade competitiveness. The good news is that doing so is entirely in our hands. On its part, the industry must continue to invest in quality,” it said.
Noting that India’s external sector has performed well amidst unfavourable geopolitical conditions, the report attributed the moderate growth of merchandise exports on the current account front to slowing external demand, while it lauded the remarkable growth in merchandise imports, supported by strong domestic demand.
“On the capital front, the economy has been witnessing net positive capital inflows,” the report said, highlighting higher growth in gross FDI inflows in the first eight months of FY25, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Also Read
“However, a surge in repatriation has reined in the expansion of net FDI. FPI inflows have shown volatility in the first nine months of FY25, displaying mixed trends,” it said.
The survey noted that India’s external debt has remained stable over the past few years.
“A stable external debt position has helped maintain external sector stability, significantly when the rest of the world is affected by geopolitical headwinds,” it said.
The ratio of external debt to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 18.9 per cent at the end of September 2024, from 20.3 per cent at the end of June 2024.
The survey also stated that the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), which reflects the real purchasing power of the currency, steadily appreciated from 103.2 in April 2024 to 107.2 in December 2024.
The survey said the rupee depreciated a ‘modest’ 2.9 per cent in the first five months of FY25, performing better than currencies such as the Canadian dollar, South Korean won, and Brazilian real, which depreciated by 5.4 per cent, 8.2 per cent, and 17.4 per cent, respectively, during the same period.
“One of the primary factors behind the rupee depreciation in 2024 has been the broad-based strengthening of the USD, amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the US election,” it said.
India’s foreign exchange reserves cover approximately 90 per cent of India’s external debt of $711.8 billion as of September 2024, reflecting a strong buffer against external vulnerabilities, the report said.
“As of 2024, India has secured its place among the world’s largest foreign exchange reserve-holding countries, ranking fourth globally, following China, Japan, and Switzerland,” it said.
The report also highlighted that foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) reversed trend in October and the first half of November 2024, resulting in a net outflow of $11.5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.
Factors such as concerns about slowing earnings growth, high valuations, rising geopolitical tensions, and recent developments in China led FPIs to withdraw significant funds from Indian equities.
However, during the latter half of November 2024, FPIs became more optimistic about the Indian stock market, reversing the significant selling seen in October and early November 2024.
“This positive trend in FPI inflows continued in December 2024, with net inflows amounting to $3.1 billion. Factors such as India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a favourable business environment, and robust economic growth have encouraged investors to reverse the outflow trend,” it said.
On a cumulative basis, net FPI inflows into India slowed to $10.6 billion from April to December 2024, down from $31.7 billion during the same period the previous year.
“The volatility in portfolio flows underscores the susceptibility of equity and bond markets to global developments.
However, the sound economic and corporate fundamentals in India underpin the long-term attractiveness of the Indian equity market for foreign investors,” it said.
The report also noted that the inclusion of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) in global bond indices this year has significantly supported debt inflows.
In FY25, as of December 15, 2024, this inclusion already resulted in a net inflow of more than $3 billion in Indian FAR bonds, with assets under custody of India FAR bonds standing at $28 billion as of December 15, 2024.
“The inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices signals a growing appetite among foreign investors to include Indian government securities in their investment portfolios, trust in India’s growth prospects, and financial stability in the Indian markets,” it said.