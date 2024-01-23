Sensex (    %)
                        
EV push: FAME-III scheme set to power electric buses this Union Budget

Plans are also being drawn up to reduce the allocation for electric two-wheelers to Rs 2,500 crore from Rs 5,311 crore

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

The third phase of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manuf–acturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) scheme, expected to be proposed in the upcoming Union Budget, is likely to give a boost to electric buses. From Rs 3,209 crore in FAME-II, the allocation for e-buses is likely to rise to Rs 4,500 crore under FAME-III, sources in the government have indicated.

The primary emphasis of the third phase will be on enhancing the public mass transportation sector, bolstering charging and adoption of alternative fuel vehicles like hydrogen-powered ones, Business Standard has learnt.

FAME-III has got in-principle approval from the government with a budgetary

Topics : Budget session FAME Buses Indian Economy Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

