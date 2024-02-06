Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Freight fall in FY24 set to dent Railways' ambitious growth plan

Grappling with capacity concerns, this is the first post-pandemic Budget where the railways will miss its targets set at the beginning of the financial year

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Rs 10,000-crore cut in the revised estimates (RE) of freight earnings of the railways in the interim Budget means that the railways may see a goods revenue growth of only 0.28 per cent against its FY24 Budget estimates (BE), denting its ambitious near-term goals.

Against the revised estimates (RE) for FY24, the national transporter envisages a 6.51 per cent increase in its goods revenue at Rs 1.8 trillion.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the railways either outdid its budget targets or met them in the revised estimates. This had fuelled hopes of a long-pending major modal shift in the country’s

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

UP Budget shows growing economic might, proposals to help in research: BJP

India's Interim Budget represents responsible fiscal management: USISPF

LS to discuss Interim Budget; FM Sitharaman to move Finance Bill 2024

Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Big guns firing on the capex front

Ram Rajya vision: Yogi 2.0 unveils Budget to become $1 trn economy

Topics : Railway Ministry Indian Railways Indian Railway Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon