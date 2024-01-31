Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hope Budget has long term plan for GST on e-cars: Mercedes-Benz India CEO

Currently, all electric vehicles (EVs) benefit from a concessional GST rate of five per cent, while vehicles running on internal combustion engines (ICE) are charged a 28 per cent GST

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
Premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz India is hoping that the Budget on Thursday will outline a long-term plan regarding the goods and service tax (GST) on electric cars, enabling auto companies to plan their investments accordingly, according to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Iyer, in a statement to Business Standard on Wednesday.

Currently, all electric vehicles (EVs) benefit from a concessional GST rate of five per cent, while vehicles running on internal combustion engines (ICE) are charged a 28 per cent GST.

The German carmaker, which leads the luxury car market in the country, achieved a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching 17,408

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Union Budget 2024: Know the difference between Interim Budget, Union Budget

Budget 2024: Why Budget presentation time was changed to 11 am from 5 pm?

Budget 2024: What is this fiscal exercise all about? Everything answered

WATCH: 2024 Budget wishlist of agriculture, education and other key sectors

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why is it important?

Topics : mercedez benz Mercedes Benz India Mercedes India electric cars GST Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon