Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget 2024-25 likely to set nominal GDP growth at 10-10.5%

Govt may finalise FY25 Interim Budget assumption this week

economic growth
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Interim Budget for 2024-25 (FY25) to be presented on February 1 is likely to assume 10-10.5 per cent nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth against 8.9 per cent estimated for FY24 by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

“We were waiting for the First Advance Estimates GDP numbers for FY24. We will finalise the nominal GDP growth assumption for FY25 Interim Budget in a couple of days. Back of the envelope calculation suggests nominal GDP growth could be in the range of 10-10.5 per cent for FY25,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

Nominal GDP, calculated at current market prices,

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Interim Budget 2024-25: Funds to boost reach on fintech industry wishlist

Budget 2024: Bank privatisation plan unlikely before elections, says report

Govt may lower disinvestment goal by 20% after missing FY24 target: Report

Union Budget 2024: A breakdown of how India earns and where it spends

Union Budget 2024: 10 terms to boost the know-how of key financial exercise

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Union budgets GDP forecast GDP growth Crisil report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon