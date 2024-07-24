Business Standard
Panel of secretaries working on simplification of FDI rules: Piyush Goyal

A reduction in the basic customs duty of gold to 6 per cent (from 15 per cent) will reduce smuggling, said Union minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A government panel is working on simplification of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, including speed of approval of proposals as well as switching to an automatic approval mode, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Shreya Nandi in New Delhi in a post-Budget interview. Edited excerpts:

The Budget talks about simplification of FDI rules…

We have worked out a few things that the committee of secretaries is examining. There will be simplification in terms of processes, procedures, and speed of approval. We could put some items in automatic approval mode instead of (government) approval mode. It’s a

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:35 AM IST

