Quantifying capex outlay in budget is reassuring: L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

R Shankar Raman, the chief financial officer and whole-time director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), expects the budgetary allocation for infrastructure to change in July’s budget announcements. He spoke to Amritha Pillay outlining the company’s exposure to West Asia, its second-largest market, and the trends in the private capex spending. Edited excerpts.

The Interim Budget announcement includes an 11 per cent increase in the capital expenditure outlay. There was definitely an expectation for infra spending. What are your thoughts on the increased percentage?

The increase in the percentage was better than expected. Apart from the capital expenditure (capex) outlay and