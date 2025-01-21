Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Railways likely to receive Rs 3 trillion Budget boost on February 1

Railways likely to receive Rs 3 trillion Budget boost on February 1

The government is likely to continue with a zero or minimal borrowing plan for the national transporter

Indian Railway
Premium

Indian Railway (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a sustained capital expenditure push expected by the central government, the Ministry of Railways might get a double-digit percentage hike to Rs 2.9 trillion-3 trillion in budgetary allocation on February 1, multiple sources aware of the development said.  In the full budget in June last year, the ministry was allocated Rs 2.65 trillion, of which Rs 2.52 trillion was directly from central government coffers.  The government is likely to continue with a zero or minimal borrowing plan for the railways, which typically borrows money from the market via its dedicated project financing arm – Indian Railways Finance
Topics : central government Railway Board Railway Ministry Budget 2025

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon