Railways likely to receive Rs 3 trillion Budget boost on February 1

With a sustained capital expenditure push expected by the central government, the Ministry of Railways might get a double-digit percentage hike to Rs 2.9 trillion-3 trillion in budgetary allocation on February 1, multiple sources aware of the development said. In the full budget in June last year, the ministry was allocated Rs 2.65 trillion, of which Rs 2.52 trillion was directly from central government coffers. The government is likely to continue with a zero or minimal borrowing plan for the railways, which typically borrows money from the market via its dedicated project financing arm – Indian Railways Finance