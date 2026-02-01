TCS-TDS changes: TCS cuts on LRS, tour packages to ease upfront cash outgo

TCS on remittances for education or medical treatment will be reduced to 2 per cent. At present, on amounts exceeding Rs 10 lakh, TCS is 5 per cent if the remittance is for education or medical treatment, and 20 per cent for other purposes. The rate for other purposes will remain unchanged.

The lower rate will ease cash flow for middle-class families and individuals. “Those paying for foreign tuition and living expenses using personal savings will gain. Students who fund their education through a loan from a recognised financial institution already enjoy a 0.5 per cent TCS rate,” said Ankit Jain, partner, Ved Jain & Associates.

Tour packages

The finance minister has proposed reducing TCS on the sale of overseas tour packages to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026. Currently, TCS is 5 per cent on the aggregate amount up to Rs 10 lakh, and 20 per cent if the aggregate amount exceeds Rs 10 lakh. Under the proposed changes, the Rs 10 lakh threshold will not apply.

“The upfront cash outflow will come down. Confusion caused by thresholds will end,” said Rajarshi Dasgupta, executive director, tax, Aquilaw.

“Travellers and families, particularly those whose aggregate spends exceed Rs 10 lakh, will gain,” said Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

No TAN on property sale by NRIs

From October 1, 2026, resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) buying property from a non-resident Indian (NRI) will not have to obtain a tax deduction and collection account number (TAN). They will be allowed to deduct tax deducted at source (TDS) using a permanent account number (PAN). “It reduces the compliance burden by eliminating the need for a one-time TAN registration and subsequent quarterly filings for what is often a single transaction,” said Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.