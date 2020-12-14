Beyond headlines: Will Budget 2021 be pandemic Budget or lockdown Budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021 is set to be one of the most important Budgets in India’s history. Even if the economic growth was flagging for a couple of quarters before the struck, the pandemic and the nationwide lockdowns to contain its spread dealt a body blow to economic activities. Coming as it against this backdrop, the Budget will be keenly watched by all for more policy moves to prop up the economy.



In the first of a series of videos in the run-up to the Budget, Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya gives his expert views on what to expect from this Budget.

Tune in for more