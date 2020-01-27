JUST IN
Business Standard

Budget 2020: How will the FM tackle the economic challenge before India?

A K Bhattacharya answers questions about Budget 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

On 1st of February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for Financial Year 2020-21. It will be the first full Budget of Narendra Modi's second term as Prime Minister. The economy was in the news for most of last year, not for positive reasons. Every Budget presents challenges to the government, but some are more challenging than others. This Budget comes at a particularly difficult time for the Indian economy and is keenly awaited to see how the government will try to defeat the economic challenges that face the country.What will be the biggest challenges facing the finance minister in the Budget? How will the Budget tackle the jobs crisis? Can the government spend its way out of trouble? And what is going in favour of the government?A K Bhattacharya answers these questions and more in this Business Standard special podcast. Listen to this podcast to know more.
First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 19:38 IST

