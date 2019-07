It was one of the longest budget speeches, peppered with Urdu, Hindi and Tamil couplets, when the country's first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's addressed Lok Sabha on Friday. All through her 2 hours 17 minutes long maiden budget presentation, Sitharaman did not pause to have a sip of water. The budget proposals were welcomed with frequent thumping of desks by the treasury benches with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too joining the members.

Listen to this podcast for the key announcements on personal tax and sectors by the finance minister and how it impacts your pocket.