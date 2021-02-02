How will Budget 2021 impact senior citizens, NRIs and salaried people

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget Byte: Bad year for PSUs may impact dividend payout to govt
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021 LIVE: Budget is a shot in the arm for Indian economy, says S&P
Sitharaman gives further push to affordable housing projects in Budget 2021
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Union Budget in Parliament, which rests on six pillars – health and well-being, physical, financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. The finance minister has announced a total spend of around Rs 2 trillion on healthcare and mega national highway projects in election-bound states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.
As the Covid-19 pandemic hit India last year, the government witnessed a rising expenditure and tumbling revenue, even as economic activity came to a standstill due to lockdown. However, the economy is now in a recovery mode. The Economic Survey 2020 pegged India's real GDP growth at 11 per cent in FY22.
In Budget 2021, the government has focused on measures to boost growth, generate employment and attract investment. No change in direct taxes, capital gains taxes or STT, or any form of Covid tax cheered stock markets that witnessed heavy selling last week amid fears of the same. Besides, the government's focus on disinvestment, increased FDI exposure for the insurance sector, and a cleanup plan for stressed assets were among a few of the other confidence-boosting measures.
In this Podcast, we talked about the key announcements of Budget 20021 in detail - how the Budget will impact finances of senior citizens, non resident Indians, salaried people and the changes on taxation on Ulips and ease of ITR
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU