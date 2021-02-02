India's fiscal targets higher; consolidation slower than expected: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Sitharaman gives further push to affordable housing projects in Budget 2021
Budget to spend Rs 2.84 trillion on health, raising expenditure by 137%
-
Global rating agency Fitch Rating said the deficit targets presented in India’s Budget are higher and medium-term consolidation is more gradual than expected.
Fitch had placed India’s ‘BBB-’ rating on negative outlook in June 2020, in recognition of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic’s impact on growth prospects and the challenges of the high public debt burden.
The government’s prioritisation of fiscal support for the population’s health and well-being, and ongoing economic recovery are understandable. At the same time, however, there is little fiscal space. India’s public debt ratio was high prior to the virus shock (around 90 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to the 53 per cent 2020 ‘BBB’ median).
The Budget forecasts wider near-term deficits of 9.5 per cent of GDP in FY21 and 6.8 per cent in FY22. The pace of consolidation is more gradual than the rating agency had previously anticipated reaching 4.5 per cent only by FY26.
“We view the economic and revenue assumptions underpinning the budget to be largely credible. But, the disinvestment revenue target appears optimistic at over three times higher than the level achieved in FY20”, Fitch said. The government is planning to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through disinvestment.
This Budget also takes further positive steps toward improving fiscal transparency, particularly by bringing the loans from the Food Corporation of India onto the budget.
The wider deficits and more gradual pace of consolidation will lift India’s government debt. It will put more onus on the nominal GDP growth outlook in our assessment of the medium-term debt trajectory. This is core to our view of India’s sovereign rating, Fitch said.
Signs of a weaker-than-anticipated economic recovery or a reassessment of medium-term growth potential would make it more challenging to achieve a downward trend in the debt ratio. It will add to pressure on the rating.
“We currently forecast real GDP to rebound by 11 per cent in FY22 and grow around 6.6 per cent per annum through FY26”, Fitch said.
Higher expenditure, particularly the increase in infrastructure spending in FY22, will likely be supportive of the near-term recovery. The recovery is expected to gather pace due to declining Coronavirus cases and vaccine rollout - and possibly reduce longer-term economic scarring.
"Moreover, we believe the previously legislated labor market and agricultural reforms are potentially positive for the medium-term growth outlook, though they clearly face implementation risks," Fitch said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU