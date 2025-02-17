Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / 10% of orders placed via quick food delivery service: Magicpin CEO

10% of orders placed via quick food delivery service: Magicpin CEO

In food delivery, particularly in Delhi and Bengaluru, Magicpin holds a 10 per cent market share, said Magicpin CEO

Anshoo Sharma, Magicpin co-founder and CEO
Premium

Anshoo Sharma, Magicpin co-founder and CEO

Udisha Srivastav
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing conflict between food aggregators and restaurants has reignited the call for a third alternative. In an interview with Udisha Srivastav, Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer, Magicpin, discusses how the platform is positioning itself as that alternative with restaurant backing. He also gives insights on Magicpin’s expansion and ONDC (open network for digital commerce) integration. Edited excerpts.
 
Can you outline Magicpin’s market share and growth strategy?
 
In food delivery, particularly in Delhi and Bengaluru, Magicpin holds a 10 per cent market share. This year we aim to expand into 10 more cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and
Topics : MagicPin Food delivery Food delivery in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon