10% of orders placed via quick food delivery service: Magicpin CEO

The ongoing conflict between food aggregators and restaurants has reignited the call for a third alternative. In an interview with Udisha Srivastav, Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer, Magicpin, discusses how the platform is positioning itself as that alternative with restaurant backing. He also gives insights on Magicpin’s expansion and ONDC (open network for digital commerce) integration. Edited excerpts.

Can you outline Magicpin’s market share and growth strategy?

In food delivery, particularly in Delhi and Bengaluru, Magicpin holds a 10 per cent market share. This year we aim to expand into 10 more cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and