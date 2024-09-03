100% of our chip capacity is tied up with global firms: Kaynes SemiCon CEO

The Cabinet on Monday approved the fourth outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant in the country, with Kaynes SemiCon receiving the go-ahead for its chip assembly and packaging unit. This project involves an investment of Rs 3,307 crore in Sanand, Gujarat. Its Chief Executive Officer RAGHU PANICKER, who will oversee the project, talks to Surajeet Das Gupta about their plan of action. Edited excerpts:

How prepared are you to set up your OSAT plant — the fifth in India that was cleared by the Cabinet on Monday?

We are in an advanced stage and have already