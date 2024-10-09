20% of Indian families buy cheese once a year: Bel Group CEO Beliot

Two years after announcing its joint venture (JV), Britannia Industries and Bel Group on Wednesday inaugurated their first cheese factory in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 220 crore. VARUN BERRY, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries, and CÉCILE BÉLIOT, chief executive officer of Bel Group, discuss capturing a larger share of the cheese market in India in an exclusive telephonic interview with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts:

Will you be launching other milk products beyond cheese under Britannia Bel Foods?



Cécile Béliot: This JV is dedicated to cheese, and we believe that we have