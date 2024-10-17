6G may bring merged reality, adding sense and touch: Ericsson APAC CTO

While the industry standards for it are yet to be written, 6G may go beyond audio and visual senses in digital communication, Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer, Asia-Pacific at Ericsson, tells Business Standard. In an interview, he tells Subhayan Chakraborty that the Standalone Architecture (SA) of 5G unleashes its full potential by allowing network slicing, which operators are embracing while Ericsson has begun to roll out updates for 5G Advanced. Edited excerpts.

Do we have a glimpse of what may be some of the major use cases for 6G?

I have a vision. Our research people are looking at the area of merged reality or