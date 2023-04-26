52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

National miner Coal India Limited (CIL) has set 2025-26 as the target year to achieve the ambitious 1 billion-tonne (BT) coal production target. Responding to the increasing power demand, the company has stepped on the gas. From approving the highest ever mine projects to enhanced mechanisation and outsourcing, CIL is aiming to boost production while keeping its cost in check. Pramod Agarwal, chairman and managing director of CIL, speaks to Shreya Jai on the road to 1 billion tonne. Edited excerpts:
What operational level changes were made to achieve the coal production target last fiscal?
Systemic improvement measures initiated some time back helped in overcoming the daunting target of 700 million tonne (MT). There was support from the government in obtaining environment and forest clearances including land-related issues. Firming up contracts, sub-delegating powers to managements o
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints
CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines
Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh
Coal India powers productivity spurt, but can it sustain the pace?
India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants
'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari
Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar
GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD
A quick pivot to demand helped realise good growth: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar
We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan
Coal India
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y