Ahead of Suzume release, PVR says strong signals to grow anime genre

Japan’s acclaimed anime director, who is seen as the successor to legendary animation filmmaker Miyazaki Hayao, is in India for the theatrical release of his latest movie Suzume on April 21 by PVR Pictures. Ahead of the film’s release,, executive director, PVR INOX, tells Veenu Sandhu about the reasons for anime’s growing popularity in India and PVR Pictures’ plans for the genre. Edited excerpts:

Japanese anime is not new to India with most of us having grown up watching it on television. India is among the top countries with the highest engagement of anime movies among kids, young adults and parents. The growth of anime as a category has brought younger audiences to the theatres, and this was boosted during the pandemic with Gen Z discovering and bing

