AI allows us to personalise learning experience: Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin

Hugo Sarrazin, chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed skills development platform Udemy believes that artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing in a fundamental shift in the way online learning is delivered. In his first media interaction since he took over the role in March, he tells Shivani Shinde in Mumbai about AI in learning, and how significant a market India is for the company. Edited excerpts:

How is AI impacting online learning and how is it different compared to a few years ago?

Online learning is a very interesting space. It was a great innovation 15 years ago — it changed access,