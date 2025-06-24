Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / AI allows us to personalise learning experience: Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin

AI allows us to personalise learning experience: Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin

Udemy CEO Hugo Sarrazin about AI in learning, and how significant a market India is for the company

Hugo Sarrazin
premium

Hugo Sarrazin, chief executive officer, Udemy

Shivani Shinde
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hugo Sarrazin, chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed skills development platform Udemy believes that artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing in a fundamental shift in the way online learning is delivered. In his first media interaction since he took over the role in March, he tells Shivani Shinde in Mumbai about AI in learning, and how significant a market India is for the company. Edited excerpts:
 
How is AI impacting online learning and how is it different compared to a few years ago? 
Online learning is a very interesting space. It was a great innovation 15 years ago — it changed access,
Topics : Artificial intelligence EdTech Q&A Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon