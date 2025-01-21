Aim to double biz within 3 years: J&K Bank MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee

What would be your immediate priorities?

There are quite a few. One would be the continuation of work on the non-performing assets (NPA) front. The bank has done quite a bit and this was the primary reason why we could maintain the

took charge as managing director & chief executive officer of Jammu & Kashmir Bank in December last year. Chatterjee was a deputy managing director of State Bank of India looking after corporate credit before his current role. He shares his priorities and growth roadmap for J&K Bank in a telephonic interview with. Edited excerpts: