German technology major SAP's cloud business in India is growing significantly, driven by an uptick in digital transformation, especially in the mid-market segment, says Rahul Baheti, Chief Operating Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent. In an interview with Ayushman Baruah, Baheti talks about the India opportunity, R&D efforts, and cloud business. Edited excerpts:What is the India opportunity for SAP, especially in cloud?During the past 2-3 years, India has seen significant cloud adoption, and according to IDC, this growth will only gain momentum as the overall Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.1 per cent for 2020-25. As customers from industries such as engineering, construction, life sciences & pharma, CPG Retail, and IT-ITeS, speed up migration to cloud, we are seeing a big opportunity. India remains a crucial market for SAP. With more and more companies realising how important technology integration is to value realisation, many opportunities have opened for us in the areas of cloud, research and development, innovation and startups, and sustainability.What is your India unit’s R&D contribution to SAP globally? India is our largest R&D hub outside Germany and handles a larger part of our product portfolio. Almost 40 per cent of SAP’s R&D innovation comes from India. We will continue to double down our investments in this area and develop end-to-end core products from here. We have already started building our second office in Bengaluru, which will span 41 acres and add 15,000 new jobs.What is driving the growth of cloud business in India? MNCs today are looking to move parts of their businesses to India, as they look to de-risk and de-concentrate their supply chains and logistics from one region to ‘safer, stable, environments’ such as India—all powered by cloud. Businesses are embracing cloud-driven services and solutions to satisfy business and consumer expectations because of the nation's digital transformation. Large companies such as Air India, Apollo Tyres, Mahindra Group, Tata Motors, Dabur, Asian Paints and others have switched to SAP Cloud in recent years…Sector-wise, we are seeing expansion across all industries, with mid-market businesses in tier-2 and tier-3 locations showing particularly high demand. Due to a boom in investment inflows, digital natives and unicorns have had great success with SAP-led digital transformations. We also see a tonne of potential for cloud in India's public and government sectors.How do you plan to achieve your growth targets for the India market?We have been off to a good start this year, as our global earnings have shown. We are in a powerful new phase in our strategic transformation from being an on-premises company to a global cloud company. We have accelerated our top line growth and double-digit growth. We have set a solid groundwork for our full-year outlook, pivoting back to profitable growth in 2023. India is no different and we are following a similar growth trajectory. Looking at its high growth spurred by the domestic market and government-led initiatives around Digital India and Make in India, we are very excited about the opportunities. We aim to establish India as an early talent hub on a global scale and are actively recruiting professionals in areas like cybersecurity, machine learning, data science, and other relevant fields. For this, we plan on hiring at least 1,000 new employees in India, including at SAP Labs.