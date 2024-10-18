Assure shareholders they will get their fair share, says Bina Modi

Bina Modi, wife of the late industrialist K K Modi, was reappointed managing director (MD) of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) with 86.6 per cent approval from the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) on September 6. Her son Samir Modi was ousted from the company’s board the same day. Bina Modi talks to Bhavini Mishra about GPI’s exit from the retail business, inheritance battle with her son, and legacy of K K Modi.

The shareholders have backed you as MD of GPI. What is the company’s outlook?

We are growing everyday, our market share in