Biocon Biologics bought Viatris’ global biosimilars business last year to become one of the top five global players in the space. The Biocon subsidiary’s managing director and chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe talks about the company’s trajectory in the biosimilar market and key growth drivers in a video interview with Anjali Singh. Edited excerpts:

Biocon Biologics nearly doubled its revenue in the second quarter riding on integration of Viatris’ biosimilar business and the growth in market share in US and Europe. So are you winning new customers in these markets?

Yes, and one of the big things that's helped us grow this product is we've been able to onboard new customers. A new large payer that covers almost 100 million