Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSV portfolio can touch Rs 5K cr in 3-4 yrs: Mankind Pharma's Rajeev Juneja

'We don't want to get into exports with generic or me-too products. We always wanted products with a high level of entry barriers and complexity'

Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma
Premium

Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma

Sohini Das
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
In one of the biggest pharmaceutical (pharma) deals in recent years, Delhi-based Mankind Pharma acquired Mumbai-headquartered specialty pharma company Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for Rs 13,630 crore on Friday. RAJEEV JUNEJA, managing director (MD) and vice-chairman of Mankind Pharma, spoke to Sohini Das over the phone about the potential of the BSV portfolio to reach a Rs 5,000 crore turnover in three to four years with Mankind’s marketing prowess. Edited excerpts:


Will this deal lead to Mankind Pharma focusing on exports too?

We have been very clear from the beginning that we don’t want to get into exports

Also Read

Mankind Pharma to lead in Indian women's health market after BSV deal

Mankind Pharma acquires Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,600 crore

Mankind Pharma frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums in $1.5 bn deal

Mankind Pharma and EQT compete to acquire BSV Group for Rs 14,000 crore

Mankind Pharma inks pact with Takeda to commercialise acidity drug in India

Topics : Mankind Pharma pharmaceutical firms Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon