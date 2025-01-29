Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / CDMO revenues to touch $1.2 bn by FY30: Piramal Pharma chairperson

CDMO revenues to touch $1.2 bn by FY30: Piramal Pharma chairperson

Says that their growth is led by innovation related work

Nandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma
Premium

Nandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma

Sohini Das
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) player Piramal Pharma posted a 12.5 per cent growth in revenues in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). The net profit, however, fell by 63.6 per cent. Speaking to Sohini Das from the US, Nandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma said that their growth is led by innovation related work. She says that CDMO revenues will touch $1.2 billion by FY30. Edited excerpts.
 
Do you see the CDMO business to continue strong double digits in coming quarters?
 
We have set a target to double our CDMO revenues to $1.2billion by FY30, implying early-to-mid teens
Topics : Piramal Pharma industry Health sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon