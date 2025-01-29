CDMO revenues to touch $1.2 bn by FY30: Piramal Pharma chairperson

Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) player Piramal Pharma posted a 12.5 per cent growth in revenues in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). The net profit, however, fell by 63.6 per cent. Speaking to Sohini Das from the US, Nandini Piramal, chairperson Piramal Pharma said that their growth is led by innovation related work. She says that CDMO revenues will touch $1.2 billion by FY30. Edited excerpts.

Do you see the CDMO business to continue strong double digits in coming quarters?

We have set a target to double our CDMO revenues to $1.2billion by FY30, implying early-to-mid teens