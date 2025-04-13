Clients are in risk-management mode, says Citigroup's Jason Rekate

Even after exiting the consumer business, Citi continues to be the largest global bank in India by revenue and a banker to Indian clients in 70 countries while managing 8 per cent of India trade flows. Jason Rekate, global co-head (corporate banking), talks to Subrata Panda and Manojit Saha on uncertainties due to global tariff wars, how Indian companies are navigating these challenges, and why India continues to be an important market for the American lender. Edited excerpts:

How is Citi helping its corporate clients to navigate this uncertain environment of tariff wars?

This year has been hard to predict.