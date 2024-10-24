Demand to take hit in Q3 due to rise in price of edible oils: Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar expects rising edible oil prices to affect demand in the October-December quarter. Adani Wilmar reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore compared to a loss of Rs 130.73 crore in the year ago quarter. Also, its revenue stood at Rs 14,460 crores , which is a growth of 18 per cent YoY with an underlying 12 per cent YoY volume growth. After announcing its July-September quarter results, ANGSHU MALLICK, managing director and chief executive officer, and SHRIKANT KANHERE, chief financial officer, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect strong top-line growth