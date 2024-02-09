Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dhamra LNG terminal expansion on the anvil, says Adani Total CEO

Dhamra LNG terminal, India's newest and only terminal on the Eastern coast will take advantage of the Urja Ganga and Indradhanush gas grids, to service the region

Adani Total Pvt Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Satinder Pal Singh
Premium

Adani Total Pvt Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Satinder Pal Singh

Subhayan Chakraborty Betul (Goa)
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the sidelines of the India Energy Week (IEW) in Betul (Goa), Adani Total Pvt Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Satinder Pal Singh tells Subhayan Chakraborty that Dhamra LNG terminal, India's newest and only terminal on the East Coast, will take advantage of the Urja Ganga and Indradhanush gas grids, to service the region. He stressed that large LNG volumes will appear in the global market before 2025, and argues that low capacity utilisation rates at terminals are not necessarily a bad thing. Edited excerpts:

What is Adani Total Pvt Ltd's investment pipeline like?

We have the cheapest additional capacity

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Siraj storm forces Sri Lanka to record lowest-ever ODI total against India

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

GAIL, Vital Asia sign long-term LNG deal to supply 1 mmt annually to India

Festival demand didn't meet expectations: Honasa Consumer CEO Varun Alagh

Will launch bids for monetising 725,000 carbon credits soon: EESL CEO

Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

We expect 50-75 bps rate cuts from RBI: Bandhan AMC's Suyash Choudhary

Some slowdown likely in elections, confident of growth: Ashok Leyland

Topics : Adani Total SA energy sector oil marketing companies LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon