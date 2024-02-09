Dhamra LNG terminal expansion on the anvil, says Adani Total CEO

On the sidelines of the India Energy Week (IEW) in Betul (Goa), Adani Total Pvt Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Satinder Pal Singh tells Subhayan Chakraborty that Dhamra LNG terminal, India's newest and only terminal on the East Coast, will take advantage of the Urja Ganga and Indradhanush gas grids, to service the region. He stressed that large LNG volumes will appear in the global market before 2025, and argues that low capacity utilisation rates at terminals are not necessarily a bad thing. Edited excerpts:

What is Adani Total Pvt Ltd's investment pipeline like?

We have the cheapest additional capacity